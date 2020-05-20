Daytime Emmys returning to TV, will air virtual ceremony in June
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () The Daytime Emmy Awards will forgo a traditional theater ceremony this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the honors will still go on with a virtual ceremony to be presented on a TV broadcast this summer.
