Daytime Emmys returning to TV, will air virtual ceremony in June

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
The Daytime Emmy Awards will forgo a traditional theater ceremony this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the honors will still go on with a virtual ceremony to be presented on a TV broadcast this summer.
