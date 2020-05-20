Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marie Avgeropoulos Dishes On Octavia's Storyline In The Final Season of 'The 100'

Just Jared Jr Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
Marie Avgeropoulos opened up about her character in the final season of The 100! The 33-year-old actress teased that her storyline is “unlike any other experience.” “This season is completely unlike all the others, and I’m so grateful that the writers have created such dynamic and ever-changing worlds. The way Octavia gets to wrap up [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: 13 Reasons Why Season 4 - Final Season

13 Reasons Why Season 4 - Final Season 02:08

 13 Reasons Why Season 4 Promo Trailer (HD) Final Season - 13 Reasons Why Season 4 premieres June 5th on Netflix. » Starring: Dylan Minnette

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The 100 S07E02 The Garden [Video]

The 100 S07E02 The Garden

The 100 7x02 "The Garden" Season 7 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - MYSTERIOUS PAST – Echo (Tasya Teles) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) learn more about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past. Eliza..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:30Published
The 100 7x01 From The Ashes - Inside [Video]

The 100 7x01 From The Ashes - Inside

The 100 7x01 "From The Ashes" Season 7 Episode 1 Inside - SEASON PREMIERE – Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends attempt to rebuild Sanctum as a new threat rises in the woods. Bob Morley, Marie..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:05Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'13 Reasons Why' Showrunner Dishes On The Mystery of the Final Season

A handful of brand new images from the final season of 13 Reasons Why were just released! The pioneering Netflix series will be back in June and showrunner Brian...
Just Jared Jr

'13 Reasons Why' Debuts Trailer for Fourth & Final Season - Watch!

The trailer for the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why is here. The hit Netflix series will premiere a new season for the final time on June 5 on the...
Just Jared Also reported by •CBS NewsE! Online

Tweets about this