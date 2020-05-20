Marie Avgeropoulos Dishes On Octavia's Storyline In The Final Season of 'The 100'
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () Marie Avgeropoulos opened up about her character in the final season of The 100! The 33-year-old actress teased that her storyline is “unlike any other experience.” “This season is completely unlike all the others, and I’m so grateful that the writers have created such dynamic and ever-changing worlds. The way Octavia gets to wrap up [...]
The trailer for the fourth and final season of 13 Reasons Why is here. The hit Netflix series will premiere a new season for the final time on June 5 on the... Just Jared Also reported by •CBS News •E! Online