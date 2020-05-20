Producer Irwin Winkler on Scorsese and Stallone

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 6 days ago )

As a producer, Irwin Winkler has shown "The Right Stuff," made a star of Sylvester Stallone with "Rocky," and had Martin Scorsese's back in the production of two undisputed classics: "Raging Bull" and "Goodfellas." Now, nearly 30 years after "Goodfellas," Winkler, Scorsese and Robert De Niro are reuniting for "The Irishman," a film about Jimmy Hoffa, which also stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Ben Mankiewicz, the host of Turner Classic Movies, talks with the 88-year-old Winkler about his gangbusters Hollywood career. 👓 View full article

