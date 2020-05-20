Global  

California film, TV production guidelines to be announced next week

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will issue guidelines next Monday that would allow film and TV production to start up in some counties in the state, perhaps even as soon as next week.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: California To Give Health And Safety Guidelines For TV And Movie Production

California To Give Health And Safety Guidelines For TV And Movie Production 00:32

 California officials are set to roll out coronavirus guidelines for the production of Hollywood movies and TV shows. Governor Gavin Newsom, however, warned that Los Angeles County would likely not be included in the first phase. Movies and television shows shut down production in mid-March due to...

