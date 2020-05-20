California film, TV production guidelines to be announced next week
Wednesday, 20 May 2020 () California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state will issue guidelines next Monday that would allow film and TV production to start up in some counties in the state, perhaps even as soon as next week.
California officials are set to roll out coronavirus guidelines for the production of Hollywood movies and TV shows.
Governor Gavin Newsom, however, warned that Los Angeles County would likely not be included in the first phase.
Movies and television shows shut down production in mid-March due to...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Wednesday promised film and television industry leaders that new state guidelines would allow production to start up again in some counties, providing relief to workers forced to stop..
