Abid Nick Cordero's condition 'going a little downhill,' wife Amanda Kloots says https://t.co/qbuCJgrhRS 12 minutes ago Dionne Bessard-Davis 🙏🙏🙏 Nick Cordero and his loved ones https://t.co/KFU6xNCslw 12 minutes ago Mayra Liranzo RT @people: Nick Cordero's Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals His Condition Is 'Going Downhill' https://t.co/OkQwYliIiB 14 minutes ago David Caplan RT @1010WINS: UPDATE: Hospitalized Broadway actor Nick Cordero's condition 'going downhill ... I know that this virus is not gonna get him… 24 minutes ago Talk 1370 ENTERTAINMENT: Hospitalized Broadway Actor Nick Cordero's Condition 'Going Downhill,' Wife Says https://t.co/tz18FD2Bst 35 minutes ago Sarah Sanger Nick Cordero's Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals His Condition Is 'Going Downhill' https://t.co/jo7cQ6g0R0 P… https://t.co/xHYIZNy1Ro 44 minutes ago Johnsonvenida3 Nick Cordero's Wife Breaks Down in Tears as She Reveals His Condition Is 'Going Downhill' I'm praying for Nick Cordero and his family. 53 minutes ago 1010 WINS UPDATE: Hospitalized Broadway actor Nick Cordero's condition 'going downhill ... I know that this virus is not gon… https://t.co/fZ0eNYk5a6 59 minutes ago