Jesse McCartney Drops New Single 'Friends' Just Ahead of 'Masked Singer' Finale - Listen!

Just Jared Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Just before he was unmasked on The Masked Singer as the Turtle, Jesse McCartney dropped a brand new single called “Friends”! The breezy bop will put you in a huge party mood and is a must add to your go-to playlist. “I think ‘Friends’ comes at a time when we all realize what’s most important. [...]
