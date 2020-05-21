DMX Says Eminem Really Doesn’t Want It W/ Him + Begs For JAY-Z Battle: “I’d Rather Go With My Arch Nemesis”
|
Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
New York rapper DMX really, really, really wants to go head to head against JAY-Z. The hip-hop veteran has continued to make a major plea to battle Young Hov in a hits battle. X To The Izzo New footage has emerged of X downplaying his interest in battling fellow rap veteran Eminem. Instead of entertaining […]
The post DMX Says Eminem Really Doesn’t Want It W/ Him + Begs For JAY-Z Battle: “I’d Rather Go With My Arch Nemesis” appeared first on .