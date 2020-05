Recent related videos from verified sources Watch: People complain about lack of water at West Bengal quarantine centre



As West Bengal faces charges of misreporting Covid-19 data, people at a quarantine facility in the state's Asansol region complained of apathy. They alleged that they were not being provided drinking.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago Mumbai Civic Administration converted National Sports Club into quarantine facility



Mumbai Civic Administration converted National Sports Club into quarantine facility Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28 Published on April 10, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Pooja posts videos from Goa quarantine Pooja Bedi is not very happy with the place they have been kept in and she has been sharing videos from the quarantine facility pointing at lack of hygiene and...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago



Pooja Bedi drives to Goa with fiance, tweets about condition of quarantine facility Pooja Bedi, who's engaged to Maneck Contractor, recently drove back to their Goa home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The former actress tweeted about her...

Mid-Day 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this