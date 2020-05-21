Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Swara Bhasker travels from Mumbai to Delhi for ailing mother

Mid-Day Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Actress Swara Bhasker has travelled to Delhi from Mumbai after taking special permission when she got to know that her mother has suffered a fracture. Swara had to travel from Mumbai to Delhi by road amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I was very concerned when I learnt about my mother's fall and the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Special trains from Delhi arrive in Mumbai, Ahmedabad [Video]

Special trains from Delhi arrive in Mumbai, Ahmedabad

A special train carrying passengers from arrived at Mumbai Central Railway Station on May 14. Passengers were medically screened at the station premises after deboarding train. First special train from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:20Published
Coronavirus | Watch: Sanitization drives conducted in Mumbai, Delhi [Video]

Coronavirus | Watch: Sanitization drives conducted in Mumbai, Delhi

Sanitization drives are being conducted across the nation amid the coronavirus threat. Several states are taking up measures for sanitization. In Mumbai, BMC is using a mist spray machine for..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bollywood news: Swara Bhasker travels from Mumbai to Delhi for ailing mother

Swara had to travel from Mumbai to Delhi by road amid the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this