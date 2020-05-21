Global  

Brian Austin Green Shoots Down That Cheating Was The Cause of His Split With Megan Fox

Just Jared Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Cheating was not the reason that Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split up. The 46-year-old actor opened up about his podcast (via People) about the couple’s decision to separate after 10 years of marriage. During the recent episode titled “Context”, Brian addressed his relationship with Megan and how Machine Gun Kelly is involved. “I’ve [...]
News video: Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split again

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox split again 00:45

 Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have split again after 10 years of marriage.

