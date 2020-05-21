HBO Max grants fans' wishes to see unreleased cut of 'Justice League'
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () A previously unreleased version of 2017 superhero movie "Justice League" by director Zack Snyder will debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021, executives said on Wednesday, in response to a years-long campaign by fans.
I admit it: I was wrong. The fabled “Snyder Cut”, Zack Snyder’s director cut of Justice League is actually being released, expected to drop on HBOMax in... Lainey Gossip Also reported by •Hindu •The Next Web •DNA •TechCrunch •BBC News
The unreleased version of the 2017 superhero film Justice League will air on HBO Max next year! The unreleased version of the film has been dubbed “the Syder... Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com •The Next Web •DNA •engadget •BBC News
