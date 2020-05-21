Global  

HBO Max grants fans' wishes to see unreleased cut of 'Justice League'

Reuters India Thursday, 21 May 2020
A previously unreleased version of 2017 superhero movie "Justice League" by director Zack Snyder will debut on the HBO Max streaming service in 2021, executives said on Wednesday, in response to a years-long campaign by fans.
News video: Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max

Unreleased cut of 'Justice League' going to HBO Max 01:07

 Fans of the superhero movie "Justice League" will soon be able to watch a previously unreleased version of the film, in response to a years-long campaign by fans. Gloria Tso has more.

