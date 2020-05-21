Ranvir Shorey's car impounded, cops say 'child being delivered not an emergency'

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Ranvir Shorey detained for 8 hours and his car impounded; cop says, 'Child being delivered is not an emergency' In this instance, the cop in question had tried impounding Ranvir Shorey's car and had detained him along with his help and driver for more than 8 hours,...

Bollywood Life 20 hours ago





Tweets about this vaibhav Actor tweets Mumbai Police impounded car in ‘emergency situation’, cops deny claim | Cities News,The Indian Express https://t.co/meAbCAXszR 5 hours ago Surendra Gandhi Hope authorities take this to logical end. Esp if there was no lady in the car. Liars need to realize implications… https://t.co/utbUPIWqaD 19 hours ago SpotboyE Actor @RanvirShorey narrates his ordeal that lasted for 8 hours that he spent at a police station in Mumbai as cops… https://t.co/0nf1Jr3UNb 20 hours ago