Ranvir Shorey's car impounded, cops say 'child being delivered not an emergency'
Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey was stuck at Jogeshwari East Police station in the city, with the cops threatening to impound his car.
Ranvir told IANS: "About five days ago Vinod, the house help who stays at my father's place, had to go home because his wife was to deliver a baby. After her discharge from the hospital, Vinod...
