Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj make it official with Roka ceremony

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

During the lockdown, many celebrities have made their relationships official. While some are opting for a low-key wedding, many decided to just announce it on social media. *Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj announced their relationship* earlier this month, and ever since then, the duo's wedding rumours started doing the rounds.... During the lockdown, many celebrities have made their relationships official. While some are opting for a low-key wedding, many decided to just announce it on social media. *Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj announced their relationship* earlier this month, and ever since then, the duo's wedding rumours started doing the rounds. 👓 View full article

