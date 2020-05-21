Global  

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj make it official with Roka ceremony

Mid-Day Thursday, 21 May 2020
Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj make it official with Roka ceremonyDuring the lockdown, many celebrities have made their relationships official. While some are opting for a low-key wedding, many decided to just announce it on social media. *Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj announced their relationship* earlier this month, and ever since then, the duo's wedding rumours started doing the rounds....
