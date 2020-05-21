Global  

Randhir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's demise: We are taking one day at a time

Mid-Day Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The loss of veteran star Rishi Kapoor can never be forgotten. *He passed away on April 30* in the hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. Almost three weeks after his unfortunate demise, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor has expressed how the Kapoor family has been holding up and how they miss him every day.

Speaking to...
