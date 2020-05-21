Randhir Kapoor on Rishi Kapoor's demise: We are taking one day at a time
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () The loss of veteran star Rishi Kapoor can never be forgotten. *He passed away on April 30* in the hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia. Almost three weeks after his unfortunate demise, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor has expressed how the Kapoor family has been holding up and how they miss him every day.
Actor Anil Kapoor on Wednesday went down memory lane and shared a throwback photo from Sonam Kapoor's and Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Saawariya' launch event. The actor called it one of the happiest moment..