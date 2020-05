Choked trailer: This film shows how greed and money can turn one's life upside down Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The trailer of Anurag Kashyap's Netflix film, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, has just released today. The film starring Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the lead sure looks gritty and relevant. The story of Choked follows Sarita Pillai (Kher), a bank cashier who has to provide for the family while her husband Sushant... 👓 View full article

