Stigmabase | ORG UK | #Egaylity : ... Willow would identify as gay, despite being attracted to males in the first three seasons of… https://t.co/mk9BPbDyaB 19 minutes ago

Stigmabase | ORG Stigmabase — ... Willow would identify as gay, despite being attracted to males in the first three seasons of the… https://t.co/G8exKSTL9t 34 minutes ago

Stigmabase | ORG UPDUK | Buffy The Vampire Slayer creator would make Willow bisexual in modern-day remake after being ...: ... Willo… https://t.co/9OQGIOMEkl 52 minutes ago

Stigmabase | ORG UK | #Stigmabase — ... Willow would identify as gay, despite being attracted to males in the first three seasons… https://t.co/9r6RmHycbB 2 hours ago

Sonia Karina RT @Dazed: “Back then it was like, no… we’re not ready for that,” says the show’s creator, @joss. https://t.co/wgvJ5344Wl 12 hours ago

Dazed “Back then it was like, no… we’re not ready for that,” says the show’s creator, @joss. https://t.co/wgvJ5344Wl 12 hours ago

Enrique Gil Buffy the VampireSlayer creator says this core member of the ScoobyGang would be #bisexual if show was made today https://t.co/UvePyZdFGJ 16 hours ago