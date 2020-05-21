Global  

Cam’ron Comes To The Rescue With Restocked Dipset Face Masks For Every True Diplomat Fan

SOHH Thursday, 21 May 2020
Cam’ron Comes To The Rescue With Restocked Dipset Face Masks For Every True Diplomat FanNew York rapper Cam’ron is ready to take on the entire coronavirus spread. The hip-hop veteran has announced his signature Dipset face masks are back in stock. Killa Masks Last night, Cam’ron went to Instagram to get his fans hyped. Cam shared a shot showing off his various Dipset face masks and said supporters could […]

