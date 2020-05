Carly Rae Jepsen hints at Dedicated companion LP Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this GMA Network We need a dash of color from the second part of Carly Rae Jepsen's album 'Dedicated.' https://t.co/ZdOPKML5ib 1 hour ago