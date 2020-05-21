Rasharn Powell Shares Coming-Of-Age Tale 'Smithereens'

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It's a collaboration with AB001...



London alt-R&B vocalist *Rasharn Powell* has shared his new single 'Smithereens'.



A songwriter who finesses his art to a fine degree, Rasharn's approach matches a clear fondness for the aesthetic with a desire to express himself.



New single 'Smithereens' is a kind of coming-of-age tale, with the lyrics truly laying Rasharn's feelings bare.



He says: "'Smithereens' was born from a level of uncertainty, on the border of unrequited love and freedom. It’s my account of the unease going through heartbreak to how I felt once past it..."



The single was constructed alongside AB001, the artist moniker for esteemed producer Alessandro Buccellati.



Rasharn continues: "A coming-of-age track, something I’d probably play after watching Mid90’s or Blue Is the Warmest Colour. 'Smithereens' whisks me into my past to remind me of who I’ve become, a journey through trials and tribulations... Summers of biking everywhere with my friends from dawn till dusk, the song is a segment of my life’s soundtrack."



Watch the full video for 'Smithereens' below.



