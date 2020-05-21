Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lana Del Rey Hits Back at Critics Who Say She Glamorizes Abuse, Name Checks Beyonce, Ariana Grande & More

Just Jared Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Lana Del Rey wrote a lengthy note to fans, confirming a new album out in September, while also calling out some of her critics. “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f—ing, cheating, etc – can [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lana Del Rey using lemon juice to lighten her hair [Video]

Lana Del Rey using lemon juice to lighten her hair

Lana Del Rey is using lemon juice to lighten her hair until she can make an appointment with her colourist.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published
Lana Del Rey offers support to struggling mums and 'sisters' around the world [Video]

Lana Del Rey offers support to struggling mums and 'sisters' around the world

Lana Del Rey has offered her support to the world's women who are struggling on International Mother's Day.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Lana Del Rey Fires Back at Critics Who Claim She's "Glamorizing Abuse"

Lana Del Rey has a few words for her critics. The 34-year-old singer shut down accusations she's "glamorizing abuse" in an open note posted to Instagram on...
E! Online

Lana Del Rey Confirms New Album Lands In September

With an Instagram post that has caused havoc on social media... *Lana Del Rey* seems to be today's big news story. The singer is working on the follow up...
Clash Also reported by •PinkNewsBillboard.comBBC News

Tweets about this

TameTheDrew

Drew So Lana Del Rey, who is never awarded and always demonized, hits back at cruel, nasty critics while mentioning that… https://t.co/nsWROc6ncR 10 minutes ago

kswiftthegreat

kittybswift Lana Del Rey does glamorize abusiness but she her 1960s feminist perspective prevents her from realizing it https://t.co/WCh66SZBxc 23 minutes ago

robertropars

Robert Ropars .@LanaDelRey hits back at critics who say she 'glamorises abuse' ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/AdqSZ4PwFV 31 minutes ago

sassy_mel

Melissa RT @etnow: Lana Del Rey calls out Beyonce, Ariana Grande and more for their songs about "being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king, cheating,… 41 minutes ago

islemtoumi

Islem Toumi Lana Del Rey Hits Back at Critics Saying She 'Glamorizes Abuse' | https://t.co/2a1UbChMKG I love Lana 's songs the… https://t.co/fmS43FQY7X 46 minutes ago

etnow

Entertainment Tonight Lana Del Rey calls out Beyonce, Ariana Grande and more for their songs about "being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**ki… https://t.co/pB0wfGlJmN 1 hour ago

ShePlaysLoud

She Plays Loud RT @triplej: .@LanaDelRey confirms new album out this year in a post blasting critics who accuse her of “glamourising abuse” https://t.co/i… 1 hour ago

infinitaespiral

Andrea Genovart RT @guardian: Lana Del Rey hits back at critics who say she 'glamorises abuse' https://t.co/m1MfNZBDe7 1 hour ago