Lana Del Rey Hits Back at Critics Who Say She Glamorizes Abuse, Name Checks Beyonce, Ariana Grande & More
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Lana Del Rey wrote a lengthy note to fans, confirming a new album out in September, while also calling out some of her critics. “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f—ing, cheating, etc – can [...]
With an Instagram post that has caused havoc on social media...
*Lana Del Rey* seems to be today's big news story.
The singer is working on the follow up... Clash Also reported by •PinkNews •Billboard.com •BBC News
Tweets about this
Drew So Lana Del Rey, who is never awarded and always demonized, hits back at cruel, nasty critics while mentioning that… https://t.co/nsWROc6ncR 10 minutes ago
kittybswift Lana Del Rey does glamorize abusiness but she her 1960s feminist perspective prevents her from realizing it
https://t.co/WCh66SZBxc 23 minutes ago
Robert Ropars .@LanaDelRey hits back at critics who say she 'glamorises abuse'
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
https://t.co/AdqSZ4PwFV 31 minutes ago
Melissa RT @etnow: Lana Del Rey calls out Beyonce, Ariana Grande and more for their songs about "being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**king, cheating,… 41 minutes ago
Islem Toumi Lana Del Rey Hits Back at Critics Saying She 'Glamorizes Abuse' | https://t.co/2a1UbChMKG I love Lana 's songs the… https://t.co/fmS43FQY7X 46 minutes ago
Entertainment Tonight Lana Del Rey calls out Beyonce, Ariana Grande and more for their songs about "being sexy, wearing no clothes, f**ki… https://t.co/pB0wfGlJmN 1 hour ago
She Plays Loud RT @triplej: .@LanaDelRey confirms new album out this year in a post blasting critics who accuse her of “glamourising abuse”
https://t.co/i… 1 hour ago
Andrea Genovart RT @guardian: Lana Del Rey hits back at critics who say she 'glamorises abuse' https://t.co/m1MfNZBDe7 1 hour ago