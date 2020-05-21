Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Night Angel Scrubs the Competition, Wins Season 3

Billboard.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
A whopping 18 disguised celebrities from far and wide entered Season 3 of The Masked Singer back in February, but tonight only Frog, Turtle and Night Angel are left standing.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'SNL' At-Home Season Finale: The Full Recap | THR News [Video]

'SNL' At-Home Season Finale: The Full Recap | THR News

NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' closed out its season on May 9. Following COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the show aired episodes recorded by its castmembers at home for its last few weeks.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 03:10Published
'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A Poison Banana [Video]

'The Masked Singer' Unmasks A Poison Banana

"The Masked Singer" revealed who was under the banana suit costume on Wednesday night. When the singer began to peel back the layers of his costume, rocker Bret Michaels appeared. Guest judge Sharon..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: Night Angel Takes Title of Season 3 Winner

Prior to the big revelation in the finale of the FOX singing competition show, the Top 3, the Night Angel, the Frog and the Turtle, hit the stage to perform for...
AceShowbiz

'The Masked Singer' season finale recap: Night Angel flies to victory in close competition

Night Angel, Frog and Turtle battled it out for the crown on the Season 3 finale of "The Masked Singer." But which celebrities were beneath the masks?
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Kerbear_xo

❥🦄Keri.❥🦄 RT @TMZ: #MaskedSinger - Frog, Night Angel and Turtle FINALLY unmasked (via @toofab) https://t.co/hVxgYtijtJ 19 minutes ago

NetZ108

Z108.net The Masked Singer Crowns Season 3 Winner -- Unmasks All Three Finalists https://t.co/YpGpsaYL7N via @Toofab 22 minutes ago

TMZ

TMZ #MaskedSinger - Frog, Night Angel and Turtle FINALLY unmasked (via @toofab) https://t.co/hVxgYtijtJ 25 minutes ago

MoneyMasterX

#EMPRpower https://t.co/grE0oXackp ‘The Masked Singer’ season 3 finale recap: Night Angel wins competition (Micky)… https://t.co/6OmRGxvSKX 25 minutes ago

intcryptonews

International Cryptocurrency News 'The Masked Singer' season 3 finale recap: Night Angel wins competition International CryptoCurrency News https://t.co/l5zYclYCJg 41 minutes ago

isis_raven

SPICY 🧨 RT @SharSaysSo: Congrats @Kandi! #TheMaskedSinger Finale Reveal: Here's Who Won and the Stars Under the Masks https://t.co/a3MdjtCdtA 50 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music ‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: Night Angel Scrubs the Competition, Wins Season 3 https://t.co/WqZWdtg4kF #billboard… https://t.co/hDD9rXipRp 1 hour ago

1DennisClark

Dennis Clark 'The Masked Singer' season finale recap: Night Angel flies to victory in close competition https://t.co/s53FPMPMC7 via @usatoday 2 hours ago