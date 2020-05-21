Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet Katie Peterson, the Rising InstaCeleb Engaged to Jesse McCartney

Earn The Necklace Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
If Katie Peterson isn’t on your radar, you’re missing out on a fun Internet personality. The actress-turned-influencer has been dating former teen heartthrob Jesse McCartney for years, and they’ll soon tie the knot. Meanwhile, his wife-to-be is displaying her creativity and talents on social media as they both spend time together self-isolating. If you haven’t […]

The post Meet Katie Peterson, the Rising InstaCeleb Engaged to Jesse McCartney appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this