Dem Representative Val Demings Tells Dean Obeidallah ‘I Am on the Shortlist’ For Joe Biden’s Vice President Pick
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Rep. Val Demings (D-Fl) confirmed to Dean Obeidallah that she is on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's shortlist as his possible choice for vice president, adding that she would be "honored" to serve with him.
