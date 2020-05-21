Global  

Dem Representative Val Demings Tells Dean Obeidallah ‘I Am on the Shortlist’ For Joe Biden’s Vice President Pick

Mediaite Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Rep. Val Demings (D-Fl) confirmed to Dean Obeidallah that she is on presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden's shortlist as his possible choice for vice president, adding that she would be "honored" to serve with him.   
Video credit: WIRED - Published
News video: Joe Biden Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Joe Biden Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions 11:13

 Former Vice President Joe Biden answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. Was Joe Biden an actor? Can Joe Biden play sports? What's Joe's immigration policy? What's his plan for improving the economy? What's his view on education? Joe answers all these questions and much more!...

