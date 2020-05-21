Olivier Sarkozy Apparently Wanted Mary-Kate Olsen to Be a Stay-at-Home Wife
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () One reason Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy apparently clashed in their marriage was due to her work ethic. “Mary-Kate is extremely hard working and focused on her business. Her work schedule is beyond disciplined,” a source explained to People. “She is the type of person who would never complain about a 12 hour work day. [...]
