Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

The rap community is putting respect on Notorious B.I.G.‘s name. Music stars Nas, Snoop Dogg and Jadakiss have come forward to celebrate Frank White’s birthday. “A ill night w my brother B.I.G.” -Nas’ Instagram



The post Look: Snoop Dogg, Nas + Jadakiss Remember Notorious B.I.G.’s Birthday – “Only King Of New York” appeared first on . The rap community is putting respect on Notorious B.I.G.‘s name. Music stars Nas, Snoop Dogg and Jadakiss have come forward to celebrate Frank White’s birthday. “A ill night w my brother B.I.G.” -Nas’ InstagramThe post Look: Snoop Dogg, Nas + Jadakiss Remember Notorious B.I.G.’s Birthday – “Only King Of New York” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

