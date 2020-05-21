Global  

Debby Ryan Is Married to Drummer Josh Dun & They Planned Their Wedding in 28 Days!

Just Jared Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Debby Ryan is married to Twenty One Pilots’ drummer Josh Dun, and they planned their New Year’s Eve 2020 wedding in just 28 days! “We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just [...]
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Debby Ryan Secretly Marries Josh Dun & Speaks On Cameron Boyce Legacy

Debby Ryan Secretly Marries Josh Dun & Speaks On Cameron Boyce Legacy 01:41

 Debby Ryan & Joshua Dun secretly marry. Plus, Debby Ryan fans think she opened up about Cameron Boyce's passing when discussing her marriage to Vogue. #DebbyRyan #JoshDun

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are married [Video]

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun are married

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun have been married since New Year's Eve (31.12.19), after they planned their whole wedding in 28 days.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published
Last couple in the UK get married before the coronavirus crackdown [Video]

Last couple in the UK get married before the coronavirus crackdown

The last couple in the UK to get married before all weddings were cancelled due to coronavirus are appropriately called - Mr and Mrs GROOM. Kirsten Robson and Richard Groom spent 18 months planning..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 03:07Published

Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun & Actress Debby Ryan Confirm They’re Married After ‘Level of Concern’ Video Hint

Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun and actress Debby Ryan confirmed they tied the knot on New Year's Eve after fans spotted his wedding ring in the homemade "Level of...
Billboard.com

Debby Ryan Reveals She's Married To Josh Dun!

Congrats are in order – Debby Ryan married Twenty One Pilots drummer Josh Dun! They married on New Year’s Eve a few months ago. “We began to flirt with the...
Just Jared Jr


