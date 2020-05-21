Debby Ryan Is Married to Drummer Josh Dun & They Planned Their Wedding in 28 Days!
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Debby Ryan is married to Twenty One Pilots’ drummer Josh Dun, and they planned their New Year’s Eve 2020 wedding in just 28 days! “We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin] on New Year’s Eve, and just [...]
Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun and actress Debby Ryan confirmed they tied the knot on New Year's Eve after fans spotted his wedding ring in the homemade "Level of... Billboard.com Also reported by •AceShowbiz