'Queer Eye' Cast Transforms Philadelphia in Season 5 Trailer - Watch Now!

Just Jared Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Queer Eye is ready to transform Philadelphia! The Fab Five – Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion) – return to Netflix with their fifth season of the hit series on June 5. Here’s what to expect: “Now in its fifth season, [...]
