Sarah Hyland & Madison Beer Among Guest Judges For 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5'

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Sarah Hyland and Madison Beer are sitting at the judges table for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season five! The two ladies are among many celebs that will be appearing in the upcoming new season. Among the celebrity judges are Bebe Rexha, Tommy Dorfman, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Sam Richardson, Todrick Hall, Jane Krakowski, Nicole Byer, Tessa [...]
Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5: Meet the Queens!

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 5: Meet the Queens! 10:01

 It’s time to recap the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 5: Queen RuVeal! For this list, we’ll be looking at all the queens who made the cut for the fifth season of RuPaul’s best-of-the-best competition.

