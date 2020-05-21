Summer movies 2019: All the films worth the price of admission
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () The summer movie season is in full swing. One of the season's most anticipated movies, "Spider-Man Far From Home," broke records this week for the biggest Tuesday opening ever, bringing in more than $39 million. But domestic box office revenue through the end of June is reportedly down more than 9% from the same period last year. Fandango's Erik Davis joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss which movies may be worth the cost of admission this summer.
