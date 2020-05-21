Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Summer movies 2019: All the films worth the price of admission

CBS News Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
The summer movie season is in full swing. One of the season's most anticipated movies, "Spider-Man Far From Home," broke records this week for the biggest Tuesday opening ever, bringing in more than $39 million. But domestic box office revenue through the end of June is reportedly down more than 9% from the same period last year. Fandango's Erik Davis joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss which movies may be worth the cost of admission this summer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WIRED - Published
News video: Every Hidden Reference to Future Pixar Movies Explained

Every Hidden Reference to Future Pixar Movies Explained 22:52

 Plenty of films and movie franchises hide easter eggs, but Pixar takes it to another level. Pixar's Jonas Rivera reveals all of the secret references to Pixar movies hidden throughout their films. The twist is that all of these references were teasing Pixar movies that weren't even out yet. Since a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

What If the Oscars Happen with No New Movies Released [Video]

What If the Oscars Happen with No New Movies Released

With massive uncertainty surrounding the film industry due to COVID-19, the Academy Awards are in jeopardy of not happening. For this list, we’re looking at the existing crop of films that have been..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:51Published
The Best Fantasy Films of All Time from A to Z [Video]

The Best Fantasy Films of All Time from A to Z

Ever wonder what the alphabet would look like if it consisted of your favourite epic fantasy movies? Join WatchMojo.com as we teach you the ABCs of Fantasy Movies!

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The fall movies worth watching

The highly-anticipated movie "Downton Abbey" will hit theaters next month. It's just one of the big fall movie releases that Hollywood hopes will boost box...
CBS News

Summer 2019's biggest movies, books

"Sunday Morning" checks out which films were the biggest winners at the summer box office, and which beach reads were the most popular.
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TopSpot123

TopSpot123 @scottEweinberg The Hard Way Summer School National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1 Fatal Instinct (before parody movies… https://t.co/9GsiV5T6Ws 1 week ago