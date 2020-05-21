Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Subtly Weighs In on Ex Hannah Brown Saying the N-Word

E! Online Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Over the weekend, Hannah Brown came under fire for saying the N-word during an Instagram Live video. On Wednesday, the former Bachelorette's ex, Jed Wyatt, reacted to a post shared by fellow...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown called out for using racial slur on Instagram

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown called out for using racial slur on Instagram 01:30

 Former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown was called out on social media...after she said the N-word during a Saturday night Instagram live.The Alabama native was recording herself singing DaBaby’s “ROCKSTAR” when she used the offensive term.The reality star was quickly made aware of the slur...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Bachelor' Alum Speak Out On Hannah Brown Using The N-Word [Video]

'Bachelor' Alum Speak Out On Hannah Brown Using The N-Word

Former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown has landed in hot water, drawing reactions from "Bachelor" fans and alumni after singing along to the n-word in DaBaby's track, "Rockstar".

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:20Published
Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown's TikToks hint at romance [Video]

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown's TikToks hint at romance

"Bachelorette" favorites Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown are in quarantine together during coronavirus and their steamy TikToks are suspicious.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 05:02Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bachelor Nation Stars React to Hannah Brown Saying the N-Word

The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is facing serious backlash after sharing video of herself singing the N-word. And now, members of Bachelor Nation are weighing...
E! Online Also reported by •FOXNews.comThe WrapJust JaredTMZ.comUSATODAY.com

Hannah Brown Revealed She Didn't Feel Good About Jed Wyatt During Proposal

Hannah Brown was telling herself “this ain’t it” on the day Jed Wyatt proposed to her on the series finale of The Bachelorette exactly one year ago. After...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

Tweets about this

iBoldNews

iboldnews Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Subtly Weighs In on Ex Hannah Brown Saying the N-Word https://t.co/W4kswoqGUQ 17 minutes ago

thedextazlab

David Kisamfu Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Subtly Weighs In on Ex Hannah Brown Saying the N-Word https://t.co/wQGWW96lFO 19 minutes ago

iBoldNews

iboldnews Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Subtly Weighs In on Ex Hannah Brown Saying the N-Word https://t.co/QWbXM1NlhC 21 minutes ago