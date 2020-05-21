Woman Involved In Hagen Mills' Attempted Murder-Suicide Says She ''Prepared to Die''
Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Actor Hagen Mills shot ex-girlfriend Erica Price before turning the gun on himself, Price's mother reveals in a new interview. Two days after Mills, whose credits included Baskets...
Actor Hagen Mills is reportedly dead in an alleged murder-suicide at the age of 29. TMZ is reporting that the actor – who had roles in Baskets and Swedish... Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.com •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com