Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman Involved In Hagen Mills' Attempted Murder-Suicide Says She ''Prepared to Die''

E! Online Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Actor Hagen Mills shot ex-girlfriend Erica Price before turning the gun on himself, Price's mother reveals in a new interview. Two days after Mills, whose credits included Baskets...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Actor Hagen Mills Dead at 29 in Alleged Murder-Suicide

Actor Hagen Mills is reportedly dead in an alleged murder-suicide at the age of 29. TMZ is reporting that the actor – who had roles in Baskets and Swedish...
Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.comFOXNews.comUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this