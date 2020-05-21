Global  

See How Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox and More Stars Are Celebrating Red Nose Day 2020

E! Online Thursday, 21 May 2020
Red Nose Day is on a mission to end child poverty. This Is Us co-stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley will host NBC's sixth Red Nose Day special, which airs tonight at 9 p.m....
This Day in History: American Red Cross Founded

This Day in History: American Red Cross Founded May 21, 1881

 This Day in History: American Red Cross Founded May 21, 1881 The American Red Cross was founded by Clara Barton and Adolphus Solomons. Known as the "Angel of the Battlefield," Barton had extensive experience in humanitarian work. Following the U.S. Civil War, she had been commissioned by President...

Newly spotted red giant could be one of the oldest stars in the universe

Newly spotted red giant could be one of the oldest stars in the universe

Astronomers have discovered a red giant 3,500 light-years from Earth that could be one of the oldest stars in the cosmos.

Scientists found one of the oldest stars in the entire cosmos

Scientists found one of the oldest stars in the entire cosmos

SYDNEY — Astronomers have discovered a red giant 3,500 light-years from Earth that could be one of the oldest stars in the cosmos, according to a paper published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal..

Julia Roberts, Hugh Jackman, & More to Hand Over Social Media Accounts to COVID-19 Experts

Julia Roberts and Hugh Jackman are giving up control of their social media accounts! Starting on Thursday (May 21), stars will be handing over their social...
Just Jared

5 Seconds of Summer, Sam Smith and More Set for NBC's Red Nose Day Special, Mandy Moore to Host

Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley will co-host NBC’s Red Nose Day special to raise money and awareness for children in need.
Billboard.com

DigitalGwp

