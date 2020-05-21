See How Julia Roberts, Courteney Cox and More Stars Are Celebrating Red Nose Day 2020

Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 15 hours ago This Day in History: American Red Cross Founded 00:55 This Day in History: American Red Cross Founded May 21, 1881 The American Red Cross was founded by Clara Barton and Adolphus Solomons. Known as the "Angel of the Battlefield," Barton had extensive experience in humanitarian work. Following the U.S. Civil War, she had been commissioned by President...