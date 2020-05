Andrew Garfield Reacts After Dylan O'Brien Recreates His 'Social Network' Scene! Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Dylan O’Brien recreated Andrew Garfield‘s performance as Eduardo Saverin in The Social Network for Sarah Ramos‘ latest Quarantscenes video… and Andrew is sharing his reaction to the video! “The scene where Eduardo tells Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me & Dylan O’Brien,” Sarah captioned the video on her Instagram account. Sarah pulls double [...] 👓 View full article

