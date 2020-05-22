Ghoomketu movie review: Such a cute-ketu!

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Ghoomketu

On: Zee5

Director: Pushpendra Misra

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raghubir Yadav, Ila Arun

Rating:

*



Loaded with warmth and care, this is essentially a movie about the movies. That said, it's not exactly the sort of narrative film that traditional moviegoers might instantly warm up to. By which I mean there is a... 👓 View full article

