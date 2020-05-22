Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ghoomketu movie review: Such a cute-ketu!

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
*Ghoomketu
On: Zee5
Director: Pushpendra Misra
Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raghubir Yadav, Ila Arun
Rating:
*

Loaded with warmth and care, this is essentially a movie about the movies. That said, it's not exactly the sort of narrative film that traditional moviegoers might instantly warm up to. By which I mean there is a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mope movie - David Arquette, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Max Adler, Kelly Sry [Video]

Mope movie - David Arquette, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Max Adler, Kelly Sry

Mope movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In the multibillion-dollar world of pornography, the term mope refers to a low-level, wannabe p_orn actor. They're the lowest of the low, hanging around sets and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:52Published
The Trip to Greece movie clip -_Arnold Impression [Video]

The Trip to Greece movie clip -_Arnold Impression

The Trip to Greece movie clip -_Arnold Impression I HD I IFC Films - Plot synopsis: When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this

mayapurimag

Mayapuri Magazine #Ghoomketu on @ZEE5India is the Movie You Shouldn't miss out! @Nawazuddin_S at his best with creative likes of… https://t.co/uETUeim4fN 7 hours ago

mayapurimag

Mayapuri Magazine #Ghoomketu on @ZEE5India is the Movie You Shouldn't miss out! @Nawazuddin_S at his best with creative likes of… https://t.co/e9zH2YvjBE 7 hours ago