Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Internet doesn’t wait or spare itself for anyone. Social media has lit up singer Lana Del Rey after she compared herself to black music stars including Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B and Beyoncé. Oh No Lana Over the past few hours, social media has erupted with major dragging. People targeted Lana for trying […]



The post The Internet Roasts Lana Del Rey After Comparing Herself To Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B + Beyoncé appeared first on . The Internet doesn’t wait or spare itself for anyone. Social media has lit up singer Lana Del Rey after she compared herself to black music stars including Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B and Beyoncé. Oh No Lana Over the past few hours, social media has erupted with major dragging. People targeted Lana for trying […]The post The Internet Roasts Lana Del Rey After Comparing Herself To Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B + Beyoncé appeared first on . 👓 View full article

