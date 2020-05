chad chouinard RT @jwhaifa: James Carville Goes on Unfiltered Rant Predicting Trump ‘Will Get His Fat Ass Beat’ in 2020 Election...... 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂, really !!… 6 hours ago

j wall ✡ James Carville Goes on Unfiltered Rant Predicting Trump ‘Will Get His Fat Ass Beat’ in 2020 Election...... 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂… https://t.co/yXu5FFi6aG 15 hours ago

Sharon RT @aroseblush: This Podcast with James Carville took place on May 21. I will remind Dems that James was the Dem. strategist that helped ge… 1 day ago

Alex This Podcast with James Carville took place on May 21. I will remind Dems that James was the Dem. strategist that h… https://t.co/7ZT7DKhAuw 1 day ago

jana rae RT @CaslerNoel: James Carville Goes on Unfiltered Rant Predicting Trump 'Will Get His Fat Ass Beat' in 2020 Election https://t.co/Do0I13AND… 2 days ago

Vortexoccupant RT @Jackasaurus3: Carville: “He’s gonna get his***beat. Alright, he’s gonna get his fat***beat.” “If we go and take it to him and talk… 2 days ago