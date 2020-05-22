The 1975: 'Notes on a Conditional Form' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!
Friday, 22 May 2020 () The 1975 just released their new album! The English band – consisting of members Matthew Healy, George Daniel, Ross MacDonald, and Adam Hann – dropped their fourth studio album titled Notes on a Conditional Form. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matthew Healy “This is certainly my most ‘not give a f–k’ record,” Matt [...]
The 1975 announce listening party for debut album Matty Healy and co took to social media to announce they are treating fans to the ultimate throwback on Friday. The 'Love Me' hitmakers simply posted..
