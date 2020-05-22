Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Legend Reveals the Moment He Knew Chrissy Teigen Was The One!

Just Jared Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
A major fashion moment “convinced” John Legend to marry Chrissy Teigen! Earlier this week, the 34-year-old cookbook author took reposted a few throwback photos from the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Swim (which took place in July 2010) where she walked in Ed Hardy‘s swimwear collection fashion show. “2011. Ed Hardy fashion show. Almost positive Jon [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Fans call out Chrissy Teigen over 'tone-deaf' tweet

Fans call out Chrissy Teigen over 'tone-deaf' tweet 00:57

 On May 19, the “Cravings” author admitted that she once bought a Celine bag — which retails for thousands of dollars —.just so she “wouldn’t feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom”.Though many fans generally related to what Teigen was saying, .they also noted that their equivalent...

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen feud was the best thing that ever happened to my cooki [Video]

The Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen feud was the best thing that ever happened to my cooki

Whether you’re a big fan of the New York Times cooking section or just live for Twitter drama, .odds are that you’re familiar with the Alison Roman and Chrissy Teigen fight that went down..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published
John Legend confirms Bigger Love album will drop next month [Video]

John Legend confirms Bigger Love album will drop next month

John Legend has announced the release of his new album, 'Bigger Love', on June 19 and shared the uplifting music video for the record's title track.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

This Fashion Moment Is When John Legend Knew Chrissy Teigen Was the One

Chrissy Teigen walked in Ed Hardy's Swim 2011 show.
Billboard.com

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Host Epic Reptile-Filled Party for Son’s Birthday

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen hosted an epic birthday party for their son on May 16, inviting lots of "special guests" to share in the celebration.
Billboard.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this