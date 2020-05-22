Hrithik to reunite with Jaadu in Krrish 4

Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Krrish’ series have been the most popular super-hero franchise of Bollywood and a fourth instalment of the same is massively awaited. There has been a lot of speculation about ‘Krrish 4’ and the lockdown has given the Roshans the perfect opportunity to work on the venture. A source informed Mumbai Mirror, “Rakesh ji and Hrithik, with their team of writers, have been brain-storming on how to take Krrish forward and have finally locked an idea. Jadoo has strong recall value and they felt that with Rohit Mehra dying in Krrish 3, it'd be the right time to introduce Krrish to the alien who gifted him his special powers.” 👓 View full article

