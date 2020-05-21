Global  

Key Glock Releases 'Son Of A Gun' Mixtape Stream

HipHopDX Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Just a few months after dropping his 'Yellow Tape' project, the Memphis-bred rapper unleashes another tape.
