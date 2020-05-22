Global  

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Tinka Tinka memory will make you feel nostalgic

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently under the lockdown in California, along with her husband Nick Jonas. The actress has been sharing some pretty pictures from her family time in the United States, and we can't get enough. Now, PeeCee has posted a video, where she is singing one of her popular songs from the film Karam...
