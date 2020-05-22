Global  

Darren Criss & Kether Donohue Star in New Quibi Series 'Royalties' - Watch the Trailer!

Just Jared Friday, 22 May 2020
Darren Criss is getting ready to release his new Quibi series! The 33-year-old Emmy-winning actor has created and will be starring in the new series Royalties alongside Kether Donohue. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Darren Criss The 10-episode show follows the ascent of a ragtag songwriting duo – Sara (Donohue) and Pierce (Criss) [...]
