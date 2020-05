Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published 6 days ago The 'Avatar' movies are set to resume production next week 00:53 The 'Avatar' movies are set to resume production next week Filming was due to start in New Zealand in March but it was put on hold due to the Covid-19 lockdown and producer Jon Landau is confident that production for 'Avatar 2' and the other movies in the franchise will resume next week. He shared a...