Shehnaaz Gill's father denies rape charge, offers CCTV footage as proof
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Punjabi actor-singer and "Bigg Boss 13" finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has denied the rape allegations levelled against him. Sukh, who is a politician in Punjab, told a local TV channel that he was at his home the entire day when the alleged incident happened, reports BollywoodLife.com. He has further said...
A complaint has been filed against Shehnaaz Gill's father accusing him of rape. Shehnaaz and her brother Shahbaz came to his defense saying he is innocent.