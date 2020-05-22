Global  

Shehnaaz Gill's father denies rape charge, offers CCTV footage as proof

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Punjabi actor-singer and "Bigg Boss 13" finalist Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh has denied the rape allegations levelled against him. Sukh, who is a politician in Punjab, told a local TV channel that he was at his home the entire day when the alleged incident happened, reports BollywoodLife.com. He has further said...
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Daily Punch: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Accused Of Rape

Daily Punch: Shehnaaz Gill's Father Accused Of Rape 03:57

 A complaint has been filed against Shehnaaz Gill's father accusing him of rape. Shehnaaz and her brother Shahbaz came to his defense saying he is innocent. Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati's wedding festivities have started with a Roka ceremony the pictures of which surfaced today. For more big...

When Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh said that Sidharth Shukla woud remain unmarried if he betrayed his daughter and continued to fool around

Shehnaaz Gill's father Santokh Singh Sukh had once accused Sidharth Shukla of using women and had said that he would remain unmarried forever if he ever betrays...
Bollywood Life

Trending Entertainment News Today: Prabhas-Alia Bhatt team up, Shehnaaz Gill’s father in trouble

From Prabhas and Alia Bhatt coming together for Director Nag Ashwin's next and Shehnaaz Gill's father coming under the police scanner after sexual-assault...
Bollywood Life

