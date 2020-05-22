Global  

Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan battle it out

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan battle it outGulabo Sitabo, the much-awaited collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, follows two scheming men who are caught in a game of one-upmanship, each one with an agenda of his own. Meet 'Mirza' (Amitabh Bachchan) – a 78-year-old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession – an...
Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: 'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer drop today, Big B and Ayushmann make announcement in a fun video call

'Gulabo Sitabo' trailer drop today, Big B and Ayushmann make announcement in a fun video call 00:48

 Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer film, "Gulabo Sitabo", is all set to release on an OTT streaming platform.

