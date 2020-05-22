Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan battle it out
Friday, 22 May 2020 () Gulabo Sitabo, the much-awaited collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, follows two scheming men who are caught in a game of one-upmanship, each one with an agenda of his own. Meet 'Mirza' (Amitabh Bachchan) – a 78-year-old landlord, who would move heaven and earth for his most prized possession – an...
After much speculation, film director Shoojit Sircar along with with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana have confirmed that their upcoming film, "Gulabo Sitabo", will directly release on an..