James Arthur working on 'surprise' with Nicole Scherzinger Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ITV News Tyne Tees "I'm working on something with Nicole right now. I can't say what it is but I think it's going to be nice surprise.… https://t.co/4kmyiw8G5x 8 hours ago