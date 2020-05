Naija Reports Now on Naija Reports See Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel's Heartwarming Surprise for a Nurse in Philadelphia… https://t.co/xvyotewhhC 5 minutes ago GWP DIGITAL See Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel's Heartwarming Surprise for a Nurse in Philadelphia https://t.co/wIukzkxzfh https://t.co/DtctJqEeeI 9 minutes ago iboldnews See Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel's Heartwarming Surprise for a Nurse in Philadelphia https://t.co/xUWcy9hXpf 17 minutes ago David Kisamfu See Kevin Hart and Jimmy Kimmel's Heartwarming Surprise for a Nurse in Philadelphia https://t.co/4UqHsBHAZx 19 minutes ago Justice Lamiyah❤️ RT @6abc: Honoring a #HealthCareHero: Jimmy Kimmel and Kevin Hart surprised Philadelphia nurse Natasha Lewis with $10,000 to thank her for… 29 minutes ago BrockKoller Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart surprise Philly nurse with $10K https://t.co/HCLX26UHUi via @6abc 31 minutes ago Chris Jimmy Kimmel, Kevin Hart surprise Philly nurse with $10K https://t.co/WJH1mX7Zqn via @6abc https://t.co/tODrynZwGC 44 minutes ago Action News on 6abc Honoring a #HealthCareHero: Jimmy Kimmel and Kevin Hart surprised Philadelphia nurse Natasha Lewis with $10,000 to… https://t.co/IH7vg0A6iv 45 minutes ago