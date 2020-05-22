Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Diddy Tells Everyone To Tune In + Pay Respect To His Biggest Inspiration Andre Harrell This Weekend: “A Tribute To King Andre The Great”

SOHH Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Diddy Tells Everyone To Tune In + Pay Respect To His Biggest Inspiration Andre Harrell This Weekend: “A Tribute To King Andre The Great”Music mogul Diddy wants the world to put proper respect on Andre Harrell‘s name. The Bad Boy Records CEO went online this week to announce plans to pay respect to the late Uptown Records executive with a live tribute special. Puff’s Salute Last night, the hip-hop entertainer hit up social media to plug the Sunday […]

The post Diddy Tells Everyone To Tune In + Pay Respect To His Biggest Inspiration Andre Harrell This Weekend: “A Tribute To King Andre The Great” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Diddy Remembers Kim Porter and Andre Harrell With Heartfelt Post: ‘Save Me a Dance’

Diddy shared a heartfelt tribute video on Instagram dedicated to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter and fallen friend Andre Harrell.
Billboard.com Also reported by •SOHH

Here’s How to Watch the Tribute Honoring Uptown Records’ Andre Harrell

The two-hour special honoring Uptown Records' Andre Harrell airs live May 24 at 7 p.m. ET on BET, BET Jams, BET Soul and REVOLT TV, where he served as vice...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this