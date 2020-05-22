Gulabo Sitabo trailer: Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Sujay Ghosh give it a thumbs up
Friday, 22 May 2020 () The trailer of Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo is finally out, and it puts a spotlight on how the film's lead actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, foster a unique bond amid banter and chaos. The trailer, starting off with Big B and Ayushmann fighting over the rent of an old mansion, promises the film will be a fun...
After much speculation, film director Shoojit Sircar along with with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana have confirmed that their upcoming film, "Gulabo Sitabo", will directly release on an..