Gulabo Sitabo trailer: Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Sujay Ghosh give it a thumbs up

Mid-Day Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
The trailer of Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo is finally out, and it puts a spotlight on how the film's lead actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, foster a unique bond amid banter and chaos. The trailer, starting off with Big B and Ayushmann fighting over the rent of an old mansion, promises the film will be a fun...
