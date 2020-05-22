Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christina Aguilera Loves Kim Kardashian Channeling Her ‘Dirrty’ Aesthetic in White Bikini & Chaps

Billboard.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Christina Aguilera took to social media on Wednesday (April 20) to show her love for Kim Kardashian's latest outfit of the day.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kim Kardashian sparks backlash with Mother's Day tribute to Kris Jenner [Video]

Kim Kardashian sparks backlash with Mother's Day tribute to Kris Jenner

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to turn a touching Mother’s Day post into something problematic.Kim posted a Mother’s Day tribute to Kris Jenner after tracking down some never-before-seen photos of her..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published
Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Taylor Swift/Kanye West Drama, More Movie Release Dates Delayed & More | THR News [Video]

Kim Kardashian Weighs In on Taylor Swift/Kanye West Drama, More Movie Release Dates Delayed & More | THR News

'Wonder Woman 1984' is delayed, Kim Kardashian reignites drama with Taylor Swift on Twitter and more 'Love Is Blind' and 'The Circle' are headed to Netflix.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 03:00Published

Tweets about this

Wazupnaija

Whazupnaija Christina Aguilera Loves Kim Kardashian Channeling Her ‘Dirrty’ Aesthetic in White Bikini & Chaps -… https://t.co/SCSUHtzFbt 38 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Christina Aguilera Loves Kim Kardashian Channeling Her ‘Dirrty’ Aesthetic in White Bikini & Chaps… https://t.co/Md29pFMZuT 50 minutes ago